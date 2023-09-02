FILE: Riders enter a New York City subway train Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the face and arm onboard a train in the Bronx Friday night, police said.

The incident occurred inside the 174th Street and Southern Boulevard subway station around 9:26 p.m., police report. A 32-year-old man was stabbed with an unknown object, police said. Three suspects, who police believe are teenage girls, then fled the scene.

First responders transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

