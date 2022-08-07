THE BRONX (PIX11) — An attacker stabbed a man in the back at the Yankee Stadium subway stop on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The 33-year-old victim was on the escalator instead of the 161st Street and Yankee Stadium station when someone attacked around 1:30 p.m., officials said. The victim was stabbed in the back with an unknown object. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the attacker fled the subway station on foot. Police asked for help identifying him.

