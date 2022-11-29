A man was stabbed in the Fordham Road subway station in the Bronx on Monday night, police said. (Citizen App)

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — An assailant stabbed a man in the stairwell of a Bronx subway station Monday night, police said.

The 49-year-old victim had refused to give the suspect money prior to the attack in the stairwell of the B and D lines at the Fordham Road station at around 11 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect then stabbed the man in the left arm with an unknown object, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said. No property was taken from the victim.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).