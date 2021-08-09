Man stabbed in head in random attack on Bronx street: NYPD

Surveillance images of a suspect accused of stabbing a man in the head in a random attack on a Bronx street on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — Police on Sunday launched an investigation after a man was stabbed in the head with a knife by another man in a seemingly unprovoked attack on a Bronx street, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said it happened around 5 p.m. on St. Pauls Place, near Fulton Avenue in the Morrisania section of the borough.

The 49-year-old victim was approached by the unidentified man who, without any words exchanged, pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the head, police said.

The assailant then fled on foot, heading southbound on Fulton Avenue, according to the NYPD.

The victim sustained a severe laceration to the head and was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

There were no updates on his condition Monday morning.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the alleged attacker in the vicinity of the incident, in hopes the public could help identify him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).