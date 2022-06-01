MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during a dispute aboard a subway train in the Bronx overnight, police said Wednesday.

The victim was inside a northbound No. 2 train at the East 149th subway station playing loud music with his companion when the suspect began arguing with him over the music, according to authorities. The dispute escalated and the suspect stabbed the victim in the forearm at around 1 a.m. before fleeing the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital, where officials reported him to be in stable condition.

An investigation by police is ongoing. No arrests in connection to the stabbing have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).