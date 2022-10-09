MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the chest aboard a Bronx bus Sunday night, police said.

The victim, believed to be in his 50s, was riding the BX19 bus at around 8:15 p.m. when he got into a fight with a man and a woman, police said. The dispute then escalated before the man was stabbed.

The victim was taken to the hospital. There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).