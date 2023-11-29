THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for a gray-haired man who scribbled a swastika on a Bronx building last month, authorities said Wednesday.

The gray-haired suspect graffitied the building at 2105 Jerome Ave. just after 5 a.m. on Oct. 26, according to the NYPD. The man drew a swastika and several Ks on the facade before fleeing the scene, police said.

There have been no arrests.

The suspect is believed to be 50 to 60 years old with gray hair, police said.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

