Man sought for questioning in Bronx hate crime spree that involved breaking synagogue windows: police

THE BRONX — A man is wanted for a series of hate crimes in the Bronx that includes throwing rocks at windows of multiple synagogues, police said.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating a man suspected in connection with seven different incidents within the last week where he broke windows at the houses of worship.

The suspect broke windows at synagogues on Hudson Parkway, West 250th Street, West 246th Street and Independence Avenue.

He’s also wanted for breaking the windows of three unoccupied parked vehicles on West 239th Street.

No injuries were reported from these incidents. No arrests have been made, police are still investigating.

