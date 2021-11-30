Man sought for forcibly touching 14-year-old-girl waiting for MTA bus: NYPD

This suspect is sought in connection with a forcible touching incident involving a 15-year-old girl. (Credit: NYPD)

TREMONT, Bronx — A man is wanted for forcibly touching a 15-year-old girl the morning of Oct. 26, police said Tuesday.

The man approached the girl while she was waiting for an MTA bus at approximately 7:15 a.m., police said. He then forcibly grabbed the girl’s buttocks and touched her thigh before boarding the same bus as her.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The suspect is described as a male in his mid 20s with a thin build. He was last seen wearing gray jogging pants, a gray sweatshirt, black sneakers, a black hat and a black face mask. The suspect also has a hand tattoo of the word “war,” police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).