Man sought after shoving woman against wall in Bronx mugging: NYPD

Photo of accused thief Darryl Buchanan provided by the NYPD.

CLAREMONT, the Bronx — Police on Thursday released a photo of a man accused of shoving a woman into a wall in the Bronx before stealing her purse.

According to the NYPD, the woman was violently pushed into a wall on Webster Avenue, near East 171st Street, around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The man, who police identified as Darryl Buchanan, grabbed the woman’s purse, which contained two iPhone cellphones, debit cards and her keys, before fleeing on foot, police said.

The woman, 36, was not injured during the robbery, according to authorities.

The NYPD released a previous mugshot of Buchanan in hopes the public could help police locate the accused thief.

The suspect is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighing around 185 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).