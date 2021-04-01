Man sought after shoving woman against wall in Bronx mugging: NYPD

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo of accused thief Darryl Buchanan provided by the NYPD.

Photo of accused thief Darryl Buchanan provided by the NYPD.

CLAREMONT, the Bronx — Police on Thursday released a photo of a man accused of shoving a woman into a wall in the Bronx before stealing her purse.

According to the NYPD, the woman was violently pushed into a wall on Webster Avenue, near East 171st Street, around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The man, who police identified as Darryl Buchanan, grabbed the woman’s purse, which contained two iPhone cellphones, debit cards and her keys, before fleeing on foot, police said.

The woman, 36, was not injured during the robbery, according to authorities.

The NYPD released a previous mugshot of Buchanan in hopes the public could help police locate the accused thief.

The suspect is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighing around 185 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Fans return to Yankee Stadium for opening day Thursday

Bronx women honored for their community contributions

7 injured in fast-moving 4-alarm fire in the Bronx

Citymeals on Wheels commemorate one year of emergency response through the pandemic

Bronx reverend fights for NYCHA residence

Candidates running in NYC’s first few ranked choice elections already raising concerns

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Fans return to Yankee Stadium for opening day Thursday

Chilly, wet opening day, but rain should clear before first pitch at Yankee Stadium

New video: Doormen's actions after Asian woman attacked in Midtown Manhattan

MTA finishes restoring final tunnel that was damaged by Superstorm Sandy

NYS budget deadline approaching

Recreational marijuana: What can you do today?

New Yorkers rally for rent relief ahead of budget deadline

Could rain spoil the return of fans to Yankee Stadium?

Legal marijuana in NY: Concerns from PTA, other opposition groups

@PIX11News on Twitter