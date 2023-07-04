THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped his 4-year-old son in the Bronx Sunday.

The incident occurred after Makiel Yoan Turbi, 22, met with the child’s mother near East 182nd Street and Jerome Ave around 9 p.m., according to the NYPD. Turbi then grabbed 4-year-old Yoangel Sepulveda, without the mother’s consent, and fled on a scooter, police said.

In an attempt to stop the suspect the woman grabbed on the scooter and was dragged several feet into the intersection, police said. Police report that she wasn’t injured in the incident.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

