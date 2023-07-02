THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man smashed an MTA conductor’s window with a hammer after the two fought aboard a Bronx subway train last month, police said Sunday.

The suspect and the worker, 42, got into an argument on the southbound No. 5 train at the East 180th Street subway station at 8:20 a.m. on June 24, according to the NYPD. When the train stopped at the East 138th Street- Grand Concourse station, the man got off the train and hit the conductor’s window with a hammer, breaking the glass.

The worker suffered a facial cut and was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

The suspect, dressed in a yellow vest and t-shirt, gray pants, and gray boots, ran after the incident. There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).