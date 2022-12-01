Police seek a man in connection to a stabbing outside a Bronx deli on Thanksgiving, officials said. (NYPD)

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during a fight outside a Bronx bodega on Thanksgiving, police said.

The suspect and the 37-year-old victim got into an altercation in front of Joe’s Deli Grocery located at 1400 Grand Concourse Ave. at around 7:15 p.m., police said. The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim across the body during the fracas.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated and released, police said.

The suspect fled on was last seen entering 1305 Morris Ave., police said. Police said the man is about 5-foot-11 and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and a red California Angels baseball cap.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).