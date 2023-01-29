Police seek a man in connection to an asaault in the Bronx on Jan. 14, 2023. (NYPD)

MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A knife-wielding assailant stabbed a man multiple times in the head in the Bronx earlier this month, police said on Sunday.

The suspect slashed the 23-year-old victim in the forehead and cheek following a fight on East Tremont Avenue in Mount Hope on Jan. 14 at around 2 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled eastbound on East Tremont Avenue after the incident, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who remained at large. Police said the suspect is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing black-framed eyeglasses, a large black coat with a fur hood, a green baseball hat, ripped blue jeans, and blue and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).