THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slashed a food vendor multiple times following a fight at a Bronx street corner earlier this month, police said Sunday.

The suspect attacked the 32-year-old victim near Jerome Avenue and East Bedford Park Boulevard at around 4 a.m. on Aug. 6, according to the NYPD. The two fought before the assailant repeatedly slashed the worker in the arms and back, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect took off in a dark-colored car, and remained at large, as of Sunday, police said.

The suspect is about 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, and black sneakers, police said.

