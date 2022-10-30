Police seek a suspect in the slashing of a deli worker in the Bronx on Oct. 28, 2022. (NYPD)

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 77-year-old employee was attacked inside a Bronx deli Friday afternoon, police said.

The suspect allegedly slashed the victim in the face after the two fought in the store at 90 West 165th Street in Highbridge at around 3:30 p.m., police said. The worker was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled westbound on 165th Street, police said. No items were taken from the deli.

The NYPD released a photo of the man sought in the incident but no specific description was provided.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.