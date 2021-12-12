Man slaps woman in the face, makes anti-Chinese statement on Bronx subway platform

Suspect in Bronx subway station attack from Dec. 2, 2021 (NYPD)

CROTONA PARK EAST, the Bronx — A man slapped a 58-year-old woman in the face on a Bronx subway platform, police said Sunday.

The woman was on the southbound platform of the 174th Street station on the morning of Dec. 1 when a man walked up to her, officials said. He attacked her and made an anti-Chinese statement.

Video shows the woman hold her hands up and move to stand behind a garbage can.

The woman’s nose was scratched and she suffered pain to the face, but she refused medical attention, police said.

Members of the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force are handling the investigation, officials said.

Police asked for help identifying the attacker.

