KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx — A man pushed an innocent bystander onto the subway tracks during an unprovoked attack in the Bronx Wednesday morning, police said.

The 45-year-old victim was standing on the southbound No. 1 train platform at the 231st Street station around 7:30 a.m. when the suspect pulled on his backpack and pushed him onto the tracks, according to the NYPD.

No words were exchanged before the attack, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a serious leg injury, police said. His leg may have been broken, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

The suspect fled the station in an unknown direction. A description was not immediately available.

