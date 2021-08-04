Man shoved onto subway tracks in the Bronx suffers possible broken leg: NYPD

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
No. 1 train at the Chambers St. subway station

File: A No. 1 train pulls into a Manhattan subway station. (PIX11 News)

KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx — A man pushed an innocent bystander onto the subway tracks during an unprovoked attack in the Bronx Wednesday morning, police said.

The 45-year-old victim was standing on the southbound No. 1 train platform at the 231st Street station around 7:30 a.m. when the suspect pulled on his backpack and pushed him onto the tracks, according to the NYPD.

No words were exchanged before the attack, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a serious leg injury, police said. His leg may have been broken, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

The suspect fled the station in an unknown direction. A description was not immediately available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Crime, community services talk of the Bronx

70-year-old woman raped at gunpoint in Bronx apartment stairwell: NYPD

Bronx robbery: Man in wheelchair thrown to ground, assaulted

Bloody weekend: At least 30 shot in NYC gun violence

Queens residents concerned with gun violence

Man arrested, charged for shooting NYPD officer in the Bronx: police

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter