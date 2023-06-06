THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man was shoved onto the subway tracks after a fight in a Bronx subway station Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at the 174th-175th subway station when a 42-year-old man got into a physical fight with the suspect around 6:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. The scuffle ended after the suspect shoved the victim on the subway tracks and fled the scene, police said.

Fellow passengers helped the victim get back onto the platform, police said. First responders transported the man to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.