HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man shoved a 76-year-old woman to the ground after sexually harassing her Thursday, leaving her with injuries, police said Saturday.

The woman was walking along Mount Eden Avenue about 7 p.m.when a man approached her from behind, forcibly squeezing her buttocks and breasts. When she screamed for help, the suspect then pushed her to the ground and ran away, police said.

The victim sustained lacerations to her head, left eye and hand as a result of the assault. Police said she was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was treated and then released.

The same man was seen about two hours later walking near 102 Featherbed Lane in Morris heights, police said.

The suspect was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a red hooded sweatshirt with white lettering and sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).