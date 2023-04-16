WOODLAWN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the head near a Bronx cemetery Saturday morning, police said.

Authorities found Devon Millington, 45, with a gunshot wound to the head outside Woodlawn Cemetery near Jerome and Brainbridge avenues at around 5:45 a.m., according to the NYPD.

Millington was rushed to the hospital, where he died, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the gunfire.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).