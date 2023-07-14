BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11)– A 28-year-old man was shot to death outside a Bronx liquor store on Friday, police said.

Police responded to a 911 call of a male shot in the 200 block of East 161st Street in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx around 3:50 p.m., according to the NYPD. Upon arrival, police found a male with a gunshot wound to his torso.

The victim was transported by EMS to a hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. The release of the deceased’s identity is pending family notification.