THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man was found with fatal gunshot wounds outside a Bronx deli early Saturday, police said.

The 42-year-old man was discovered with gunshot wounds to the arm and chest outside a deli at 1538 University Ave. around 4:46 a.m., according to the NYPD.

First responders transported the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

