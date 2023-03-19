BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — One man died and another was injured during a shooting near Fordham University in the Bronx early Sunday morning, police said.

Authorities found the victims, ages 21 and 22, with gunshot wounds outside 3271 Hughes Ave. in Belmont at around 1:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. The 21-year-old man was shot in the chest and died at the hospital and the other victim was struck in the backside and taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Investigators believe the two men were struck near 615 East 187 St. and are not affiliated with Fordham University, police said. It remained unclear what prompted the gunfire.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).