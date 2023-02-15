THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was shot and killed in the Bronx Wednesday evening, police said.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the torso in the 200 block of East 176th Street around 5:20 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released. No arrests have been made.

Additional information about the shooting wasn’t immediately available.

