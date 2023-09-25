THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was shot to death in a car near his Bronx home Sunday night, police said.

Authorities responding to a 911 call found Jose Andres Rodriguez Gomez, 47, with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso in the driver’s seat of an SUV on Popham Avenue at around 7 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

The victim lived close to the scene, police said.

There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.