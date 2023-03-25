THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man was shot to death, and another was injured in the Bronx Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded to a call and discovered a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds all his over body around 3:07 a.m. at East 179th Street and Mapes Avenue, according to the NYPD.

First responders transported the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Another victim, a 33-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his arms, police said. He was taken to a hospital in what authorities described as stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

