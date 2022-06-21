These suspects were involved in a drive-by shooting in the Bronx on June 13, 2022, police said. (NYPD)

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was struck in the chest several times June 13 after a scooter-riding suspect fired in front of a Bronx business, police said Tuesday.

The 24-year-old victim was standing on Lafayette Avenue with other people when two suspects drove up. One of those suspects fired multiple times, police said, hitting the victim in the chest. The incident was captured on video.

The masked suspects fled on the vehicle after the attack, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

EMS transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).