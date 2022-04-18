WOODSTOCK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was attacked and shot during a robbery in the Bronx, police said Monday.

Around 10:50 p.m. on April 6, the suspect punched the 22-year-old victim in the face and took his phone and debit card in the vicinity of East 152nd Street and Westchester Avenue, according to authorities. Afterward, the suspect opened fire and shot the victim in the right arm before fleeing the area. He was taken to a hospital, where officials reported him to be in stable condition.

Police are asking for help from the public to identify and find the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).