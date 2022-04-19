ALLERTON, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot inside a deli in the Bronx Monday night, according to police.

Around 10:30 p.m., the suspect went inside the store in the vicinity of Allerton and Olinville avenues and shot the victim in the torso for unknown reasons, authorities said. The suspect fled the scene on the back of a black moped driven by another person.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where officials reported him to be in stable condition. Police are seeking help in finding the suspect, who was last seen wearing an all-black outfit and a black mask.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).