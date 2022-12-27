A suspect is sought in a shooting in University Heights on Dec. 17, 2022, police said. (NYPD)

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A driver shot a man in the leg after a car crash in the Bronx a few weeks ago, police said Tuesday.

The suspect and the 30-year-old victim were driving near West Fordham Road and the Major Deegan Expressway in University Heights when they collided on Dec. 17 at around 4 a.m., police said. After the crash, the two got into a fight before the gunman opened fire, striking the victim in the right leg, according to the NYPD.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The suspect drove off in a white Mercedes-Benz, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who remained at large, as of Tuesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).