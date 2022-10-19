WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was found with gunshot wounds in the Bronx on Wednesday, police said.

Officers found the 40-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to the chest near East 217th Street and White Plains Road after they were dispatched at around 3:30 a.m., according to authorities. He was taken by EMS to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police asked the public for any information regarding the deadly shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).