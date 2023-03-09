FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot in the backside in the Bronx early Thursday morning, police said.

The 31-year-old victim was struck near 2550 Briggs Ave. in Fordham just before 2 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Information about the shooter was not available. There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ and on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.