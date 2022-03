MORRISANIA, the Bronx — A man was shot during a police-involved shooting in the Bronx Sunday night, officials said.

The shooting happened near East 165th Street and Boston Road in Morrisania around 8 p.m. The NYPD confirmed one person was shot inside a vehicle.

He was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, police said. The NYPD did not release further details.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.