TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot in the head at a Tremont gas station early Friday, initially leaving him critically injured, according to authorities.

The victim, 51, was shot at the Gulf station on Webster Avenue near East 175th Street around 1 a.m., police said.

First responders rushed the victim to an area hospital, where he was initially listed in what officials described as critical condition. Authorities later said that the victim had stabilized.

Police had not announced an arrest or provided a description of a suspect as of Friday morning.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ and on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.