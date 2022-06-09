WESTCHESTER SQUARE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot during a group attack in the Bronx, police said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old victim was along Westchester Avenue near Rowland Street when a group approached him at around 3:30 a.m. on May 21, according to officials. One from the group fired shots and hit the man in the neck and leg. He was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).