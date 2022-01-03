Man shot in apparent Bronx home invasion: police

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx — A man was shot during an apparent home invasion in the Bronx Monday morning, police said.

It happened at a residence along Summit Avenue near West 162nd Street in the Highbridge neighborhood around 10:20 a.m., authorities said.

Preliminary investigation determined a 31-year-old man heard someone knocking at the door. When he opened the door, three people pushed their way into the residence, cops said.

The man was shot in his shoulder, police said.

He was taken to the hospital, treated for his injuries and is expected to survive, authorities said.

According to police, a woman who was also in the house was found detained, but did not say if she was injured.

It was not immediately known if the suspects fled with anything.

