HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot after fleeing from a stolen vehicle and exchanging gunfire with police in the Bronx early Sunday, authorities said.

The incident began when officers responded to a car break-in near 155th Street in Manhattan at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday and spotted a car driving recklessly, officials said. After running the plate, investigators said the car was stolen.

Police then chased the stolen vehicle to 161st Street and Summit Place near Yankee Stadium in the Bronx and apprehended one of the men in the car while the other fled on foot across the 161st pedestrian bridge, according to NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell.

Cops and the man then exchanged gunfire before the suspect ran into the marsh area by the Major Deegan Expressway, Chell said. About 10 minutes later, the second round of gunfire was exchanged and the suspect was struck, police said. Officers then picked up the man and brought him to the side of the highway and performed CPR.

“The marsh was lit up and that’s where the second exchange of gunfire happened,” Chell said.

The 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. No officers were injured.

Authorities said they recovered two firearms and the suspect has a criminal history.

“They performed admirably tonight,” Chell said about the officers.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.