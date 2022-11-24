CROTONA PARK EAST, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man in his 30s was gunned down in the Bronx on Thanksgiving, police said.

The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was shot in the torso, officials said. Police responding to a 911 call found him unconscious and unresponsive on Hoe Avenue around 10:30 a.m. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released any information regarding a suspect or a motive in the shooting death.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).