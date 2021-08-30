Man shot, critically injured in the Bronx

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CROTONA PARK, the Bronx — A man was critically injured in a Bronx shooting on Monday night, NYPD officials said.

He was shot on Vyse Avenue around 9:15 p.m.

Police have not yet released any additional information.

The shooting comes the day after off-duty NYPD officers fatally shot a man in the Bronx.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Deadly Bronx shootout: Family says man was unarmed; surveillance video says different

Man fatally shot after firing at off-duty NYPD officers in the Bronx

AOC helps hand out 1,500 backpacks to students in the Bronx

NYC Restaurant Week: The Boogie Down Grind in the Bronx

Bronx senior center with damaged ceiling desperately needs repairs

More Bronx

Crime

Deadly Bronx shootout: Family says man was unarmed; surveillance video says different

R. Kelly trial day 8: Man testifies against singer in sex-trafficking trial

Man fatally shot after firing at off-duty NYPD officers in the Bronx

Dispute, knocked over planter, leads to chaos in Times Square amid false reports of shots fired

Community reacts to Harlem basketball court shooting with outrage

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter