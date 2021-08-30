Man shot, critically injured in the Bronx

CROTONA PARK, the Bronx — A man was critically injured in a Bronx shooting on Monday night, NYPD officials said.

He was shot on Vyse Avenue around 9:15 p.m.

Police have not yet released any additional information.

The shooting comes the day after off-duty NYPD officers fatally shot a man in the Bronx.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).