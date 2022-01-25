Authorities responded to a shooting at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx on Jan. 25, 2022 (AIR11)

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) – A man was shot at a Bronx hospital Monday afternoon, police said.

It happened in NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in the Morris Park section around 12:40 p.m., authorities said. It happened inside the hospital’s emergency room, according to police at the scene.

The 35-year-old victim is undergoing surgery and is expected to survive, police said. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

This is not the first hospital shooting in New York City. In June 2017, a former doctor opened fire inside Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center, killing one person and injuring several others before killing himself. A female doctor was killed instantly and three medical students were among the others shot or injured on the 16th floor in the chaos that followed.

The incident also comes as Mayor Eric Adams vowed to end gun violence in the boroughs. Adams outlined his “blueprint to end gun violence,” which addresses each cause of gun violence with immediate actions and long-term initiatives. Adams also renewed his call for the federal and state governments to step up their partnerships with the city to reduce gun violence.

Last week, a gunman opened fire on two NYPD officers responding to a domestic incident between a mother and her adult son at a Harlem apartment on Friday evening. Officer Jason Rivera, 22, was killed and officer Wilbert Mora, 27, died of his injuries Tuesday, police said.

Several days prior, a baby girl was shot in the face in the Bronx. The 11-month-old girl was in a parked car with her mother when an unidentified suspect chased another unidentified individual and opened fire, striking the baby, officials said. She was shot in her left cheek and spent her first birthday recovering in the hospital.

The shootings were the latest in a string of crimes that have unnerved New Yorkers. In the three weeks since Adams took office, a 19-year-old cashier was shot to death as she worked a late-night shift at a Burger King and a woman was pushed to her death in a subway station. With the Harlem shooting Friday night, four police officers had been shot in as many days.

