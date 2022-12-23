WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) – A man was shot to death during an argument in the Bronx Thursday night, police said.

The shooting happened just before midnight outside the Last Stop Bar & Grill on White Plains Road in the Wakefield neighborhood, according to the NYPD.

Jeffrey Pierre, a 42-year-old Bronx resident, was involved in an argument with another man when someone shot him multiple times, police said. Pierre was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The suspect was wearing gray sweatpants and fled in a silver Jeep, according to police. No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).