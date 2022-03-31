MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 37-year-old man was shot and killed in the Bronx Thursday night, the NYPD said.

The man was shot in the back of the head at E. 169th Street and Washington Avenue in Morrisania, police said. Medics transported the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the possibility of it being a drive-by shooting. No other information about the incident has been released.

