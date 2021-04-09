Man shot 4 times in the Bronx when dispute escalates: police

An ambulance leaves the scene after a man, 24, was shot four times after an argument on a Bronx street in the Williamsbridge section late Thursday night, April 8, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — Police launched an investigation late Thursday night after a man was shot several times on a Bronx street, the NYPD said.

According to police, it happened around 11:40 p.m. when the man, 24, got into an argument with another man near the intersection of East 214th Street and Paulding Avenue, in the Williamsbridge section.

Things escalated when the unknown man took out a gun and opened fire, shooting the victim four times, authorities said.

The victim was wounded three times in the chest and once in the leg, police said.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, according to officials.

Authorities said EMS responded and the wounded man was rushed to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition early Friday.

No arrests had been made as of Friday morning.

