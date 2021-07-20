Man shoots 3 bystanders after argument with bouncer at Bronx club

Police asked for help identifying a man who opened fire at a Bronx club. (NYPD)

MT. EDEN, the Bronx — A man opened fire at a Bronx club, shooting three innocent bystanders, after he argued with a bouncer, police said Tuesday.

Police released surveillance video of the July 11 shooting on Jerome Avenue near East Clarke Place on Tuesday. It shows the shooter, gun in hand.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the arm, a 32-year-old woman was also shot in the arm and an unidentified man suffered a graze wound.

The gunman fled the Jermone Avenue club after the shooting and was later caught on camera at the 17th Street/Grand Concourse subway station.

Police have asked for help identifying the shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).