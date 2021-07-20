Man shoots 3 bystanders after argument with bouncer at Bronx club

Bronx
Posted: / Updated:

Police asked for help identifying a man who opened fire at a Bronx club. (NYPD)

MT. EDEN, the Bronx — A man opened fire at a Bronx club, shooting three innocent bystanders, after he argued with a bouncer, police said Tuesday.

Police released surveillance video of the July 11 shooting on Jerome Avenue near East Clarke Place on Tuesday. It shows the shooter, gun in hand.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the arm, a 32-year-old woman was also shot in the arm and an unidentified man suffered a graze wound.

The gunman fled the Jermone Avenue club after the shooting and was later caught on camera at the 17th Street/Grand Concourse subway station.

Police have asked for help identifying the shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Two teens being questioned in ‘scooter shooter’ murder of Bronx 16-year-old: sources

Filmmakers create short films in the Bronx during weekend competition

NYCHA housing hero gets appreciation day surprise in the Bronx

Bronx dad fatally shot outside building amid surge in NYC shootings

Community, police commissioner express outrage over shootings

Stolen vehicle complaints up in NYC

More Bronx

Crime

Subway crime falls after NYPD officers flood system, MTA says

Two teens being questioned in ‘scooter shooter’ murder of Bronx 16-year-old: sources

'NYC violence starting to get under control': Terence Monahan talks shootings, police presence and more

NYC shootings: NYPD adding more cops to hot spots amid surge in gun violence

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter