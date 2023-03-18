THE BRONX (PIX11) — An assailant sexually assaulted a teen on Wednesday and then followed her home in the Bronx, police said.

The 19-year-old girl was riding a no. 6 train heading toward the 38th Street subway station when the suspect sexually assaulted her around 5:45 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The assailant then followed her onto another train, and to her residential building into the elevator before running away, police said.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect, describing him as 5-foot-8 approximately 180 lbs., and believed to be in his 20’s. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, light-colored pants, and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).