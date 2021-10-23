Man sexually assaulted children at Bronx day care center: NYPD

Police arrested Persido Boyer, 67, on Oct. 20, 2021, and charged him with six counts of criminal sex act, three counts of sex abuse, forcible touching and acting in a manner injurious to child. (Credit: NYPD)

NEW YORK — A Bronx man sexually assaulted at least two children inside a day care center in the borough over the span of several years and investigators suspect there could be additional victims, according to the NYPD.

Police arrested Persido Boyer, 67, on Wednesday and charged him with six counts of criminal sex act, three counts of sex abuse, forcible touching and acting in a manner injurious to child.

Boyer was accused of sexually assaulting the children, both under the age of 11, at Growing Up Day Care on Monroe Avenue between January 2018 and April 2021.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have information regarding Boyer or additional unreported incidents.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).