THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A straphanger severed a piece of his finger fighting off a knife-wielding robber on a Bronx train Saturday, police said.

The suspect tried to strike up a conversation with the man, 27, aboard the No. 4 train near the 170th Street subway station at around 5 a.m., according to the NYPD. But when the victim tried to avoid him, the suspect pulled a knife and tried to snatch the man’s chain, police said.

The victim severed a part of his left index finger trying to take the blade away from the suspect during a brief fight, authorities said.

The suspect ran off after the train pulled into the 170th Street station, police said.

The victim walked to the hospital for treatment, police said.

There have been no arrests.

