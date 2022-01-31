FDNY crews on the scene after a man, 28, allegedly set fire to his ex-girlfriend’s building in the Bronx late Sunday night, Jan. 30, 2022, police said. (Citizen App)

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — One person was hospitalized in the Bronx late Sunday night when a man allegedly set fire to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment building after an argument, according to the NYPD.

Police said it all happened around 11 p.m. The 28-year-old suspect and his ex got into a verbal dispute after he arrived at her building, located on Faile Street, between Aldus and East 165th streets in the Longwood section, authorities said.

After the argument, the man proceeded to intentionally set the building ablaze, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

Police said a 23-year-old man who lives in the building was hurt in the blaze and taken to a nearby hospital due to smoke inhalation. His condition was not immediately known early Monday.

The suspected arsonist had not been apprehended, as of Monday morning, officials said. No images or description of the man was provided by police.

