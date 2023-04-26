THE BRONX (PIX11) — The man convicted of killing an FDNY EMT in the Bronx six years ago was sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday.

Last month, Jose Gonzalez, 31, was found guilty of murder in the death of 44-year-old Yadira Arroyo, a 14-year veteran of the department and a mother of five children.

Judge Martin Marcus made the pronouncement Wednesday after hearing emotional statements from Arroyo’s aunt, her ambulance partner, and a paramedic from Arroyo’s station house.

Gonzalez also read a prepared statement.

“I was intoxicated with PCP,” he said from the defense table. “I never knew what was going on … I never meant to hurt anyone. It was an accident. I’m sorry.”

Arroyo was killed near Watson Avenue and White Plains Road on March 16, 2017. Authorities said Arroyo exited her ambulance to confront Gonzalez about a possible robbery when he hopped into the ambulance and ran her over. Arroyo was pinned under the truck and dragged through an intersection before the ambulance crashed. She died shortly after.

An off-duty MTA police officer who was nearby confronted Gonzalez, tackled him, and handcuffed him, with the help of civilians, officials said.

Gonzalez could have received a minimum sentence of 20 years to life, according to his attorney. However, the judge said he felt the severity of the crime called for a stiffer punishment.

“You drove back and forth, back and forth” over Arroyo’s body “until [she] was lifeless. It’s hard not to overstate the severity of the crime,” Judge Marcus said.

Gonzalez was led out in shackles to begin his life sentence.

The court gallery, which was filled nearly to capacity with EMTs, paramedics, and Arroyo’s family members and supporters, broke into applause the moment Gonzalez was led out by court officers.

After Gonzalez’s conviction last month, Arroyo’s family spoke about what they have endured the past few years.

“We waited six years through ups and downs, anger, despair, and (emotional) agony,” said Arroyo’s aunt, Ali Acevedo-Hernandez.

Gonzalez’s attorney said in court that he plans to appeal the sentence.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.